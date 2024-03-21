Malaysia, New Zealand Pledge To Deepen Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, March 21

(Bernama) - Malaysia and New Zealand on Wednesday

discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in various fields involving mutual interests.

The matter was discussed by Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan who received a phone call from New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters.

Mohamad shared about the phone conversation on his Facebook page.

Earlier reports from Bernama mentioned that Malaysia and New Zealand have witnessed several exchanges of visits at the leadership level, with the latest being the visit of New Zealand's Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro last year.

New Zealand is Malaysia's second largest trading partner in the Pacific region, with the total trade volume between the two countries amounting to RM6.32 billion (US$1.42 billion) as of June 2023

– marking a 15.3 per cent increase compared to RM5.48 billion (US$1.27 billion) for the same period in 2022.

