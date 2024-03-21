Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 319 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy launched 319 attacks on nine towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian military launched four air strikes on Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Levadne, and Mala Tokmachka; 32 UAVs struck Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Robotyne," he wrote.

Missile attack on: Number of injured rises to ten

As many as 283 artillery strikes were recorded in Huliaipole, Robotyne, Verbove, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Novoandriivka, and Stepnohirsk.

There were 35 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, the Russian army launched 350 attacks on ten towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.