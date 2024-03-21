Massive Attack: Air Defenses Destroy Two Ballistic And 29 Cruise Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed two ballistic and 29 cruise missiles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram .

"On the night of March 21, 2024, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M (KN-23)/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/air-launched ballistic missiles and 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch areas – Russia's Volgodonsk, Engels)," Oleshchuk said.

The missiles came from the north, with Kyiv as the main target.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of successful combat work, all enemy missiles were shot down within the Kyiv region," the commander said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the air defense forces intercepted and destroyed almost 30 enemy missiles on Thursday morning

Photo: Rubizh Brigade