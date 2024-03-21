Russian Army Shells 12 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army shelled 12 towns and villages in the Kherson region, injuring four people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian troops fired at Antonivka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Tiahyntsi, Zymivnyk, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Kozatske, and Kherson.

Two multi-storey buildings and 17 private houses were damaged. A school, administrative building, kindergarten, outbuilding, and a car were also hit.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson, injuring a 51-year-old woman.