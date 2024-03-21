U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly fall as refinery activity rallied

(MENAFN) The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that crude oil inventories in the United States experienced an unexpected decrease in the previous week, driven by a surge in refinery activity. Meanwhile, gasoline inventories witnessed a larger-than-anticipated increase.



According to the EIA, crude inventories dropped by two million barrels to reach 445 million barrels for the week ending March 15, defying analysts' projections outlined in a Reuters poll, which had anticipated a marginal increase of 13 thousand barrels. Additionally, crude oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery center saw a decrease of 18,000 barrels during the same period.



The report highlighted a notable uptick in crude consumption by refineries, which rose by 127 thousand barrels per day, signaling an increase in refining activity. This uptrend was further underscored by a one-percentage-point rise in refinery operating rates.



However, while crude oil inventories experienced a decline, gasoline inventories in the United States surged by 3.3 million barrels, reaching a total of 230.8 million barrels. This increase surpassed expectations outlined in the Reuters poll, which had predicted a decline of 1.3 million barrels.



In contrast, distillate stocks, which encompass diesel and heating oil, witnessed a rise of 624 thousand barrels, reaching 118.5 million barrels. This increase contradicted expectations of a decrease by 87 thousand barrels, as anticipated by analysts.



The unexpected fluctuations in inventory levels reflect the dynamic nature of the oil market, influenced by factors such as refinery activity, consumption patterns, and geopolitical developments. The EIA's latest report provides valuable insights into the ongoing dynamics shaping the US oil market, offering crucial information for market participants and policymakers alike.

