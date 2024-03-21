Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 21 (KUNA)
--
1998 -- Kuwait Ports Authority establishes a custom warehouse zone at Al-Doha port where traders from neighboring countries can promote their commodities.
2000 -- The National Assembly approves a bill setting start of the fiscal year on April 1 instead of July 1 to give more time to the government for thorough examination of the state budget ahead of the parliamentary recess. Accordingly, the fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31.
2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a decree for forming a volunteering center, affiliated to the cabinet and supervised by the minister of state for cabinet affairs.
2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inaugurates the first digital library specialized in oil and industries.
2018 -- The ministry of interior declares that Guinness has honored Captain Mohammad Bou-Rabie from the General Department of Traffic for winning 21 international gold medals from the International Jet Sports Boating Association.
2020 -- The cabinet enforces partial curfew due to spread of the coronavirus.
2020 -- The cabinet extends effect of the resolution issued on March 11 declaring that the period between March 12 and 26 would be a public holiday and that regular work would resume on April 12, as part of the precautions against the coronavirus.
2021 -- The Customs Directorate General inaugurates the digital tracking system to oversee movement of the trucks and cargo from Al-Salmi and Al-Nuwaiseeb borders points until they reach Al-Sulaibiya point.
2021 -- The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority of Kuwait (CITRA) launches an operator of the virtual mobile network, MVNO.
2023 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research wins a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for innovating a Nano device. (end) rk
MENAFN21032024000071011013ID1108004012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.