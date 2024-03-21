Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 21 (KUNA)

--

1998 -- Kuwait Ports Authority establishes a custom warehouse zone at Al-Doha port where traders from neighboring countries can promote their commodities.

2000 -- The National Assembly approves a bill setting start of the fiscal year on April 1 instead of July 1 to give more time to the government for thorough examination of the state budget ahead of the parliamentary recess. Accordingly, the fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31.

2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues a decree for forming a volunteering center, affiliated to the cabinet and supervised by the minister of state for cabinet affairs.

2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inaugurates the first digital library specialized in oil and industries.

2018 -- The ministry of interior declares that Guinness has honored Captain Mohammad Bou-Rabie from the General Department of Traffic for winning 21 international gold medals from the International Jet Sports Boating Association.

2020 -- The cabinet enforces partial curfew due to spread of the coronavirus.

2020 -- The cabinet extends effect of the resolution issued on March 11 declaring that the period between March 12 and 26 would be a public holiday and that regular work would resume on April 12, as part of the precautions against the coronavirus.

2021 -- The Customs Directorate General inaugurates the digital tracking system to oversee movement of the trucks and cargo from Al-Salmi and Al-Nuwaiseeb borders points until they reach Al-Sulaibiya point.

2021 -- The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority of Kuwait (CITRA) launches an operator of the virtual mobile network, MVNO.

2023 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research wins a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for innovating a Nano device. (end) rk