US CENTCOM: Coalition Aircraft Destroy Houthi Drone, Vessel In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 21 (KUNA) -- American Central Command (CENTCOM) announced destroying a Houthi drone and a boat in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

"Between 10:10 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. (Sanaa time,) on March 20, a coalition aircraft successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle and one unmanned surface vessel," the Central Command detailed in a statement.

The statement further clarified that US and coalition ships did not sustain any damages or injuries, adding that these "weapons presented an imminent threat,"

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels."

The US Department of State had frequently condemned Houthi attacks targeting merchant ships. These attacks prompted the relisting of Houthis into the terrorist list as of January 17. (end)

