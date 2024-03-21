Mahayuti, MVA Busy To Address Intra-Party Bickerings Over Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Even as the process for nomination filing has begun in five Lok Sabha constituencies from the Vidarbha region, MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have swung into action to address the intra-party bickerings over the candidates.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to pacify former Minister Harshvardhan Patil as his active involvement is necessary for the victory of Ajit Pawar-led NCP nominee Sunetra Pawar in Baramati constituency where she is pitted against veteran leader Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule.

Fadnavis' intervention was necessitated as Patil, who though has joined the BJP, has yet to forget his defeat in the Assembly elections from the Indapur constituency in 2014 and 2019 elections by NCP (united) candidate Datta Bharane, who is a close confidant of Ajit Pawar. Patil had contested as Congress nominee in 2014 but after joining BJP he fought the 2019 Assembly elections on the Lotus symbol.

The rivalry in the local politics and cooperation sector between Patil and Pawar is well known. Therefore, Fadnavis held a marathon meeting with Patil and his children on Tuesday and assured them to hold their meeting with Ajit Pawar to bury the hatchets and put up a show of unity for the victory of Sunetra Pawar.

Patil has assured to extend his cooperation after speaking to his supporters from Indapur which is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

In Bhiwandi constituency, the BJP has announced candidature to the Union Minister Kapil Patil. However, differences between Patil and BJP MLA from Murbad, Kisan Kathore have surfaced despite earlier efforts for patch up between the two. Senior party functionaries will be soon sent to calm down both Patil and Kathore so that the former wins comfortably.

The BJP has been closely watching the developments in Raver, Jalgaon and Dhule Lok Sabha constituencies from North Maharashtra where a section of the party workers have raised objections against the candidates announced in the party's first list. The party has once again nominated Raksha Khadse, who is the daughter-in-law of former BJP leader Eknath Khadse while it has fielded Sumita Wagh replacing the sitting MP Unmesh Patil in Jalgaon. Similarly, party workers have expressed displeasure over the re-nomination of sitting MP Subhash Bhamre in Dhule constituency.

However, a senior BJP leader said that the party is quite optimistic to take the workers from these three constituencies on board to ensure victory.

In Madha constituency, leaders from BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP have opposed renomination of sitting MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar. Fadnavis met veteran leader from NCP Ramraje Nimbalkar, who is a strong opponent of Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, and urged him to extend his cooperation. Similarly, Fadnavis' close confidant and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan met former Minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and his supporters from Akluj in Solapur district and appealed them to bury hatchet and support Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar. Both Ramraje Nimbalkar and Mohite Patil have assured Fadnavis to speak to their supporters and convey their decisions.

As far as the Congress party is concerned, even though it has yet to seal a seat-sharing arrangement with allies NCP Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the differences have surfaced over candidature in Chandrapur district.

Congress MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar, who is the wife of party MP late Suresh Dhanorkar, through her post on X has already declared her desire to contest from the Chandrapur seat. However, the leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar's supporters are demanding the party's nomination to his daughter Shivani from Chandrapur seat. State party chief Nana Patole has reached out to both of them with an appeal to accept the high command's decision.

Moreover, the fissures have surfaced between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP in Palghar constituency over the re-nomination of sitting MP Rajendra Gavit. BJP and Shinde faction have held meetings to understand the views of their cadres and hoped that they will abide by the decision by senior leaders from both the parties.

Similarly, Shiv Sena UBT and Congress leaders are finding it difficult to calm down their respective cadres from Sangli constituency.

Congress has strongly opposed Shiv Sena UBT's unilateral announcement to field wrestler Chandrahar Patil against BJP nominee Sanjaykaka Patil. Congress has staked its claim over Sangli seat indicating to nominate Vishal Patil who is the grandson of former Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil. Congress and Shiv Sena UBT have yet to arrive at a consensus which is making cadres from both the parties restless.