Gold prices rise more than 1 percent after Federal Reserve forecasts of interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, gold experienced a notable surge of more than 1 percent in response to indications from the US Federal Reserve regarding its future interest rate policies. The Fed's announcement, which suggested a potential cut of 75 basis points by the end of 2024, prompted a decline in the dollar and Treasury bond yields, further bolstering the appeal of the precious metal as a safe-haven asset.



In immediate transactions, the price of gold surged by 1.2 percent to reach USD2,183.02 per ounce as of 19:23 GMT, reflecting investor enthusiasm in response to the Fed's signals. Similarly, US gold futures recorded a 0.1 percent increase, reaching USD2,161, signaling optimism among futures traders regarding the future trajectory of gold prices.



The Federal Reserve opted to maintain interest rates at their current levels during its latest policy meeting on Wednesday. However, policymakers conveyed their expectation of implementing significant rate cuts over the coming years, signaling a dovish stance aimed at supporting economic recovery and mitigating inflationary pressures.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of a rate cut within the year, contingent upon forthcoming economic data. This cautious approach reflects the Fed's commitment to data-driven decision-making and its willingness to adapt monetary policy in response to evolving economic conditions.



The prospect of lower interest rates serves to diminish the opportunity cost associated with holding gold, as the precious metal does not yield interest like other financial assets. Consequently, reduced interest rates enhance the attractiveness of gold as an investment option, contributing to its price appreciation in the market.



Furthermore, the decline in the value of the dollar following its recent peak, coupled with its impact on making gold more affordable for investors holding other currencies, further fueled the surge in gold prices. This inverse relationship between the dollar and gold prices underscores the significance of currency dynamics in influencing precious metal markets, amplifying gold's appeal as a hedge against currency fluctuations and economic uncertainties.

