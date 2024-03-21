Bipartisan group of lawmakers calls on Biden administration to increase tariffs on Chinese drones

(MENAFN) In a bipartisan effort, lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties joined forces on Wednesday to press the Biden administration for action regarding Chinese-made drones. The group called for an increase in customs duties on drones manufactured in China, including those that are shipped from other countries. Additionally, they advocated for the implementation of new incentives aimed at supporting American companies engaged in drone manufacturing.



Leading the charge were House China Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher and the committee's top Democrat, Raja Krishnamurthy, along with the support of 11 other lawmakers. In a letter addressed to the US Trade Representative and the Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security, they emphasized the necessity of immediate measures against Chinese drone manufacturers, citing prominent companies like DJI and Autel.



Central to their plea was the call for a tariff hike, which they deemed crucial in curbing the widespread proliferation of Chinese drone technology within the US market. The lawmakers highlighted the perceived threat posed by these technologies to national and economic security, underscoring the need for decisive action.



The current tariff rate of 25 percent on Chinese-made drones was deemed insufficient by the lawmakers, who argued that it has failed to effectively counter the surge in drone imports. Their letter urged for a more robust response to address the escalating challenges posed by Chinese drone manufacturers.



This appeal follows earlier calls from lawmakers urging the Biden administration to escalate tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles, indicating a broader bipartisan concern regarding economic competition and national security implications associated with Chinese imports.

