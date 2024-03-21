Business Models For Transporting Hydrogen Discussed At Global Meet In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The five-day global hydrogen partnership meeting being hosted by India, held deliberations on business models for transportation, production and storage of Hydrogen and possibilities of international collaborations and partnerships in the areas of finance, policy and regulations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The delegates of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) from participating countries including Austria, Chile, France, European Commission, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, UAE, UK, US, Singapore and South Korea presented country updates on R&D, key policy developments and initiatives taken by their federal and provincial governments on Hydrogen.

The delegates mentioned national clean Hydrogen strategies; research and development initiatives related to Hydrogen production, storage and transportation; status of demand creation, infrastructure development, supply and demand at scale, and upskilling of workforce.

The delegates also deliberated on regulatory framework, methodology for detection of emission savings, creation of dedicated Hydrogen infrastructure and markets, Hydrogen banks and import-export corridors. Public awareness, ease of doing business and high-efficiency and low-cost approaches too figured in the discussions.

It was suggested that membership should be promoted to ensure wider participation of the international community, including the countries from the Global South.

It was also agreed that the European Commission will host the 42nd Steering Committee during European Hydrogen Week scheduled in November this year.

Chair of the Committee urged all stakeholders to adopt bold measures to accelerate deployment of green Hydrogen in all possible sectors of economy on a priority basis.

The 41st Steering Committee Meeting of IPHE which started on March 18 will conclude on March 22.