(MENAFN) During a House hearing on the Department of Energy's budget, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm emphasized the necessity of urging Congress to implement a ban on uranium supplies originating from Russia. Granholm's plea stemmed from her belief that such a ban would redirect funds towards supporting the domestic development of fuel for next-generation nuclear reactors. This call for action aligns with previous legislative efforts, as the House of Representatives had already passed legislation in December to prohibit imports of fuel essential for nuclear power plants, as part of the United States' response to the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.



The legislation, approved by the House, proposes banning imports of fuel necessary for nuclear power plants, with the intention of redirecting funds towards expanding domestic uranium enrichment capabilities and producing a specialized uranium fuel known as HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) for next-generation reactors. Granholm emphasized the importance of swiftly enacting this ban during the budget hearing, expressing hope that Congress would act promptly to facilitate the allocation of resources towards domestic nuclear fuel development.



The urgency behind Granholm's call for action coincides with broader geopolitical developments, including the recent reelection of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a new six-year presidential term, marking his fifth term in office. Putin secured over 87 percent of the Russian voters' support in elections held over three days, commencing on Friday and concluding on Sunday, March 17th. Against this backdrop, Granholm's advocacy for a ban on Russian uranium imports underscores the United States' strategic objectives to bolster domestic energy security and reduce reliance on foreign sources, particularly in light of ongoing global tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

