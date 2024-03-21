Federal Reserve upholds interest rates amid economic progress, inflationary concerns

(MENAFN) In a much-anticipated decision, the United States Federal Reserve has opted to keep interest rates unchanged, marking the fifth consecutive occasion where the current rate has been maintained. This decision leaves interest rates at 5.25 and 5.5 percent, positioning the U.S. economy with its highest interest levels in approximately 22 years.



Despite choosing to keep rates steady at present, policymakers have signaled their intention to implement a reduction of 75 basis points by the end of 2024. This aligns with previous forecasts, which have indicated a total of three interest rate cuts throughout the year.



Accompanying the decision on interest rates, the Federal Reserve has provided updated projections for key economic indicators. While the expectations for an inflation rate of 2.4 percent for the current year remain unchanged, the Fed has raised its projections for core inflation to 2.6 percent, representing a modest increase from its previous estimate of 2.4 percent.



Chairman Jerome Powell offered insights into the current state of the U.S. economy, noting "significant progress" across various sectors. Powell emphasized the ongoing robust expansion of economic activity, which has been notably supported by strong consumer demand and the recovery of supply chains. However, he also acknowledged the impact of rising interest rates on businesses and investment, indicating a nuanced assessment of the economic landscape.



The decision to maintain interest rates reflects a balancing act by the Federal Reserve, considering both the positive momentum in the economy and the need to address inflationary pressures. With a commitment to gradual adjustments and a clear roadmap for future rate cuts, the Fed aims to navigate the complex economic terrain while ensuring stability and growth in the U.S. economy.

