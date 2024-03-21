Mild Weather Forecast For Thursday With Weekend Temperature Drop Ahead

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra) -- A mild weather pattern is expected across Jordan on Thursday, with temperatures rising gradually. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions are anticipated to experience warmer conditions, while scattered clouds may appear at various altitudes throughout the day.As the evening approaches, cloud cover is expected to increase, potentially leading to light rain showers in isolated areas of northern Jordan. The Jordan Meteorology Department has issued a cautionary notice regarding reduced visibility due to fog, particularly over mountainous terrains, and the possibility of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall. Additionally, dust may cause decreased visibility in eastern parts of the kingdom.On Friday, Jordan is set to encounter a shift in weather conditions as a cold and moist air mass moves in. Temperatures are forecast to notably decrease, with cold weather prevailing across most regions. Partial to occasional cloud cover is expected, accompanied by intermittent light rain showers in central and northern areas of the kingdom. Winds are projected to be moderate, predominantly northwesterly.On Saturday, a slight increase in temperatures is anticipated, with relatively cold conditions persisting in most areas. However, warmer weather is expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions, with some cloud cover at varying altitudes. Winds will maintain a moderate southwestern direction.Sunday's weather outlook indicates relatively cold temperatures and partly cloudy skies in most regions. Eastern areas may experience atmospheric instability, leading to potential rain showers, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms.Temperature ranges for today include highs and lows of 19-8 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman, 17-6 in western Amman, 16-5 in northern highlands, 17-4 in Sharah highlands, and 29-13 in the Gulf of Aqaba.