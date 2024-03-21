Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina Invites Families For The Ultimate Southern California Vacation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina invites families to leave behind the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in a tranquil oasis nestled along the picturesque shores of the Back Bay. With its unparalleled scenic beauty and abundant recreational opportunities, Newport Dunes offers an ideal setting for families seeking a memorable vacation experience.



Located amidst the stunning backdrop of the Back Bay, Newport Dunes provides the perfect environment to disconnect and recharge. Whether lounging on the sandy shores, strolling along the waterfront, or simply taking in the breathtaking views, guests will find serenity and relaxation at every turn.



The allure of Newport Dunes extends far beyond its natural beauty, with the resort amenities designed to elevate the family vacation experience to new heights. Newport Dunes offers accommodations tailored to every preference and budget, from luxurious cottages to RV camping sites equipped with modern conveniences. In addition to its exceptional lodging options, Newport Dunes is renowned for its ability to host unforgettable events and gatherings. Whether planning a family reunion, corporate retreat, or intimate celebration, the resort's picturesque setting and top-notch facilities provide the perfect backdrop for any occasion.



For those seeking adventure on the water, Newport Dunes offers aquatic and water sports experiences guaranteed to delight guests of all ages. From Duffy Boat excursions to stand-up paddleboarding, there's no shortage of ways to create lasting memories on the Back Bay's tranquil waters.



For more information and to plan a family getaway, visit the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina website or call 949-729-3863.



About Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina is a premier destination for families seeking a memorable vacation experience in Newport Beach, California. Nestled along the shores of the Back Bay, the resort offers luxurious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and an array of recreational opportunities on and off the water. Whether coming for the day or an overnight stay, Newport Dunes invites guests to escape the ordinary and discover the beauty and tranquility of Southern California's stunning coastline.



