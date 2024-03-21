Missile Attack On Kyiv: Number Of Injured Rises To Ten

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in Kyiv city has grown to ten following a Russian missile attack early on Thursday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of victims has increased to ten. Two of them were hospitalized. Others were provided with first aid at the scene. Six people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Four - in the Sviatoshynskyi district," the mayor said.

Earlier, eight people were reported injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of March 21, Kyiv came under the Russian missile attack.

Missile fragments fell on a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Cars were set on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Missile fragments fell on the territory of an enterprise in the Podilskyi district.

A fire was reported at a transformer substation and in a two-storey non-residential building in the Podilskyi district as a result of falling missile debris.