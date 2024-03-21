General Staff: 70 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, the Russian forces launched 4 missile attacks and 69 air strikes, fired 123 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, and Vesele in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 24 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 7 times with the support of aircraft near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, three attacks were launched on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack in the early hours of Thursday.