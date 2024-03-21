District-Wide Event Held In Gazakh On Occasion Of Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the joint organization of the Gazakh District Executive
Authority and the Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Culture Department's
representative office in the Gazakh region, "Spring, I want you
from the beginning, from the building!" a district-wide event was
held.
According to Azernews, a holiday bonfire was lit in the large
square in front of the Culture Center, bonfires were installed,
carpets were laid, items reflecting our traditions were displayed,
shakerbura, baklava and malted khonchas, which are symbols of
Nowruz, were pleasing to the eye.
District management, management, enterprises and organizations'
collectives, members of martyr's families, veterans, young people,
representatives of the district community took part in the holiday
event.
Kosa, Kechel, Bahar gizi and trumpeters congratulated the event
participants on the occasion of the holiday and had an egg fight
with them. The participants entered the village to the sound of
"Cangi". Ghazan Khan welcomed the guests in the village, conveyed
holiday greetings and introduced them to the alachis.
At the festive event, Dede Gorgud congratulated the participants
on the occasion of Novruz holiday and conveyed his good wishes. The
holiday bonfire was lit, young people in national costumes went
"Yalli" around the hearth.
Then, in the foyer of the Culture Center, there was an
introduction to the handicrafts and paintings of the members of the
Kazakh State Art Gallery and the Kazakh District Children and Youth
Development Center associations.
The festive event continued with a concert program in the large
hall of the Culture Center.
Colorful speeches prepared by the Culture Center on the occasion
of Nowruz holiday were included in the event. The "Novruz"
composition performed by the "Goyazan" instrumental ensemble
prepared by Vahid Hoja was met with applause. "Bayram evenings"
performed by the talented young Muhammad Budagov, "We are a Turkish
child" by singers Nijat Zeynalli, "Shur" classification by Gultekin
Huseynova, the song presented by the "Yurd" vocal group, "Come,
don't be stubborn" performed by Vusal Osmanli, "Come, don't be
stubborn" performed by Gulnar Madatova Banovsha", "Azerbaijan"
performed by Ramal Vilayetoglu, "Sameni" performed by Vugar
Mehdiyev, "Popuri" performed by Zemane Darvish, saz airs performed
by Ashiq Samir Celaloglu and Ashiq Yashar Gülümjanov gave pleasant
moments to the participants of the holiday event.
The dance number presented by the "Buta" dance group, the poetry
contributions of Gulara Hasanli and Shahyeddin Hasanli, the
children of the brother of the martyr of the Patriotic War Babek
Hasanov, added a pleasant note to the event.
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108003905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.