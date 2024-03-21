Internal Ministry Appeals People Not To Share Their Bank Cards Due To Cyber Fraudsters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) appealed to the citizens
regarding the virtual "papaqatti" hat throwing in the Novruz
holiday.
According to Azernews , Zeyni Huseynov, deputy
head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs (MIA), wrote about this on his social account.
"On Nowruz holiday, our citizens share a photo of a hat with
card information written on it en masse, and our traditional
"papaqatti" is transferred to the virtual space.
Dear citizens, please keep your card information confidential in
order not to create a new challenge for cyber fraudsters," he
said.
