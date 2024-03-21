               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Internal Ministry Appeals People Not To Share Their Bank Cards Due To Cyber Fraudsters


3/21/2024 2:07:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) appealed to the citizens regarding the virtual "papaqatti" hat throwing in the Novruz holiday.

According to Azernews , Zeyni Huseynov, deputy head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), wrote about this on his social account.

"On Nowruz holiday, our citizens share a photo of a hat with card information written on it en masse, and our traditional "papaqatti" is transferred to the virtual space.

Dear citizens, please keep your card information confidential in order not to create a new challenge for cyber fraudsters," he said.

