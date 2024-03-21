Experience An Egg-Straordinary Easter Celebration Across Sun Siyam Resorts In The Maldives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Male, Maldives, March 2024 : Sun Siyam Resorts invites guests to embark on an egg-stravagant Easter celebration across its luxurious properties, offering exclusive experiences and irresistible offers for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Siyam World

Guests can immerse themselves in the whimsical world of 'Rise of the Guardians' at Siyam World Maldives from March 26th to April 5th, 2024. Enjoy an exclusive chef residency by British Chef Brad Carter, musical entertainment by DJ Tayla Moss, football camps for kids led by UK football legend Wayne Bridge, and mind-blowing performances by Magician and Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir. Additionally, guests can indulge in delectable culinary delights crafted by Chef Brad Carter and participate in various family-friendly activities throughout the resort.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will mesmerize guests with exclusive performances by renowned French Magician Nicolas Subra from March 29th to April 1st, 2024. Enjoy Easter-themed lunches, beach BBQs, family treasure hunts, and more, promising a tropical Easter celebration with family and loved ones.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli

Prepare for a 'Spegg-tacular' Easter Celebration from March 28th to April 1st, 2024, at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives. Award-winning Sand Sculptor Nathaniel A. Alapide will showcase his extraordinary talent exclusively for in-house guests, while Magician and Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir will enchant audiences with mind-bending illusions. Brazilian DJ Astúria will provide musical delights, ensuring an unforgettable celebration for all.

Sun Siyam Pasikudah

Sun Siyam Pasikudah unveils exclusive deals and offers for Sri Lankan locals and residents, providing an opportunity to experience the captivating beauty and cultural richness of the country's East Coast. Guests staying a minimum of two nights will enjoy exclusive benefits, including 20% discount on all food & beverage experiences, 10% discount at The Spa treatments, complimentary room upgrades, and early check-ins, late check-outs (subject to availability). This enticing offer is available until March 31st, 2024, allowing guests to seize the moment and experience the best of Pasikudah in unparalleled luxury and style.

Experience an unforgettable Easter celebration and a holiday retreat at Sun Siyam Resorts, where magic, culinary delights, and exclusive offers await. Book your stay now and make this Easter one to remember