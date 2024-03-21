Vietnam Visa For Chile, Cuba, Colombian And Croatia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





VIETNAM VISA FOR CHILEAN CITIZENS

Except for nationals of visa-free nations, almost all citizens of the countries must get a Vietnam visa before visiting the country. If your name appears on the list of people who can enter Vietnam without a visa, or if you need one, you should confirm it before leaving. Chileans can apply for a visa to Vietnam electronically. Chileans and citizens from 80 other countries can apply for e-visas to Vietnam. Chilean passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including travel, business, employment, and education. Chileans can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as 10 minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CHILEAN CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR COLOMBIAN CITIZENS

Except for visa-free nationals, almost all citizens of the countries must obtain a visa to visit Vietnam. If your name appears on the list of people who can enter Vietnam without a visa, or if you need one, you should confirm it before leaving. Colombian citizens may apply for a visa to Vietnam electronically. E-visas to Vietnam are available to Colombian citizens as well as residents of 80 other countries. Colombian passport holders are eligible for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes including travel, commerce, employment, and education. Colombian citizens can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR COLOMBIAN CITIZENS



MOVING TO VIETNAM AS EXPAT

Vietnam's e-Visa is a simple online visa application process available to citizens from over 80 countries. The Vietnam E-visa, introduced in 2017, is an online visa that allows for a maximum stay of 30 days in Vietnam. A Vietnam E-visa allows for tourist, business, and study visits, as well as investment, journalism, and labor activities. Every international airport in Vietnam accepts the Vietnam E-visa. At the point of entry, the permitted E-visa must be presented. All international tourists planning to stay in Vietnam for an extended period of time must apply for a visa at a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam online visa was designed to speed up the application process. Foreign tourists with a valid E-visa save time when they arrive in the Vietnam. Applicants must fill out the Vietnam online visa application form with personal and passport information, as well as the reason for their trip.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR VIETNAM VISA



VIETNAM VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Except for visa-free nationals, almost all citizens of the countries must obtain a visa to visit Vietnam. If your name appears on the list of people who can enter Vietnam without a visa, or if you need one, you should confirm it before leaving. Croatian citizens can apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Croatian citizens, as well as residents from 80 other countries, are eligible for e-visas to Vietnam. Croatian passport holders are eligible for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes including travel, business, employment, and education. Croatian citizens can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR CUBAN CITIZENS

Except for visa-free nationals, almost all citizens of the countries must obtain a visa to visit Vietnam. Before visiting Vietnam, ensure that your name is on the list of visa-exempt passengers. Cuban nationals and citizens of 80 other countries can apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Cuban citizens may apply for a Vietnam electronic visa (E-visa). Apply for a Vietnam e-visa to visit Vietnam for up to 30 days in a single trip. Cuban passport holders can apply for a one-month, single-entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. The online application for a Cuban visa to Vietnam takes ten minutes to complete.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CUBAN CITIZENS



