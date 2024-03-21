You can get acquainted with the history of the Porsche brand on interactive excursions at the Porsche Center Pulkovo

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The Porsche Center Pulkovo, part of the AVTODOM Group, invites everyone to get acquainted with the history of the Porsche brand. You can learn about the work of the dealership and its departments, take memorable photos and have a great time every Sunday.



Such excursions take place at the Porsche Center Pulkovo starting in February 2024. Introductory events are held on Sundays at 11:00. 3 exciting excursions took place already: February 25, March 3 and March 10. Tickets for upcoming events are on sale. A visit by a group of schoolchildren is planned to the dealership during the school holidays on March 27.



A visit to a dealership begins with the showroom. Guests get acquainted with the history of the AVTODOM group of companies, Porsche Center Pulkovo and the model range of the legendary automobile brand.



Guests visit the service area then. They will see what usually happens with cars in the service. Tour participants will learn processes in the service center, and what equipment and tools are used for Porsche cars. They will become familiar with the service standards and regulations. Those interested will be able to try themselves as a mechanic under the guidance of experienced employees.



A visit to the tire warehouse, a walk on the parking and a visit to the used car sales area are included in the excursion. Participants on a tour of the dealership will see the process of issuing cars. Guests will be able to take spectacular photos with the Porsche 911 and Porsche Cayenne or visit the cafe, where they can tasted drinks and sweet compliments.



That’s not all. Visitors of the dealership will see a gallery with posters of the film Le Mans, which was directed by the famous actor and car racer Steve McQueen. He played Michael Delaney - the main role of the Gulf Porsche team driver, participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in a Porsche 917K in the 1970s in this picture. The duration of the excursions is 1.5-2 hours.



The dealership pays great attention to the vocational guidance of students. Porsche Center Pulkovo opens its doors to students of the Motor Transport College for introduction to the specialty once a quarter. In addition, students of the road transport department of St. Petersburg State University of Civil Engineering come here for orientation events.



The ticket price is 2000 rubles (1 child and 1 adult). Excursions for schoolchildren is free. Clients' children visited the Porsche Center Pulkovo too. They did not miss the opportunity to get acquainted with the work of the dealership.



“Our task during the tour is introducing each guest to the activities of our dealership. We show our internal kitchen and tell you what tasks each department performs at all stages of work - from consultation with the manager to after-sales service and routine maintenance as part of maintenance, – Alexey Bezzubov, Director of After-Sales Service at Porsche Center Pulkovo, commented. – We are especially glad to see our young guests, children and students of specialized educational institutions. Industrial practice is very important for them. Such excursions are a unique opportunity to learn the intricacies of work processes and decide on a career path for those students who are taking their first steps in the profession. We are very pleased that excursions to our dealership arouse genuine interest among all visitors, regardless of age. We invite everyone to visit”.





