Afghanistan’s Education Crisis Deepens as Over 1 Million Girls Barred from School

(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) 𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐥, 𝐀𝐟𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 — The start of the school year in Afghanistan has been marred by a grave crisis: more than 1 million girls have been barred from attending classes beyond the sixth grade. The Taliban, who stormed back to power in 2021, have enforced draconian policies reminiscent of their rule in the 1990s. This move has dealt a severe blow to the education and future prospects of Afghan girls.



𝗔 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆

The Taliban’s fundamentalist regime has systematically restricted educational opportunities for girls, reinforcing gender-based discrimination. Despite international efforts to promote education and gender equality, the situation remains dire. The absence of girls from schools not only denies them their basic right to education but also perpetuates cycles of poverty and inequality.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀

The Taliban’s policies have far-reaching consequences:

• Limited Access: Girls are now barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade. This abrupt halt to their education stifles their intellectual growth and limits their potential.

• Gender Inequality: The Taliban’s actions reinforce deeply entrenched gender norms, relegating women and girls to subordinate roles within society.

• Lost Opportunities: Denied access to education, these girls miss out on critical skills, knowledge, and opportunities for personal development.



𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀

The international community has expressed alarm over this regressive policy. Advocates fear that the special U.S. visas for Afghans who worked with the U.S. military could run out, leaving those who face Taliban reprisals vulnerable. Additionally, Afghan women have staged rare protests, bravely defying the Taliban’s threats.



𝗨𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

As the world watches, it is crucial to address this crisis urgently. Advocates, policymakers, and global organizations must rally to ensure that Afghan girls receive the education they deserve. The future of Afghanistan depends on empowering its entire population, regardless of gender.



