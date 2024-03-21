Origo Solutions signs a multi million-Euro agreement with Equinor

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 20 March 2024

Origo Solutions, Norwegian subsidiary of HIMA Group, has been awarded a new framework agreement by Equinor for the delivery of Safety and Automation Systems as well as related engineering and services.

The multi-year agreement is effective from January 2024 and regulates deliveries of safety-critical solutions onshore and offshore, as well as deliveries of automation solutions with associated electrical and instrument scope.

"This provides fresh confirmation that Origo Solutions is considered as an important long-term supplier for Equinor. It consolidates our position as a significant supplier to Equinor for Safety and Automation Systems. We have established a large installed base of our products and services over many years and see growing interest in our expertise on both onshore facilities and offshore platforms," says Bjørn-Tore Lenes, CEO of Origo Solutions.

Since February 2024 Origo Solutions is part of HIMA Group, a global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries. Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA Group comments: ‘’This agreement confirms that Origo’s solutions are world class, and we are proud to contribute to the safety of people and the environment on many of the Equinor assets, both onshore and offshore.”

The agreement gives Origo Solutions a solid platform to continue investing in the future. During the agreement period a turnover of at least one billion Norwegian kroner is expected.

"Our employees do a fantastic job of completing the projects in a quality way and on time, with minimal customer involvement. When we have finished delivering a project, the customer can be sure that everything works and is documented correctly," says Rune Reinertsen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Origo Solutions.





MENAFN21032024003685011158ID1108003852