Al Ansari Financial Services Approve AED 300 Million Cash Dividend for H2 2023 At Its Annual General Assembly Meeting

UAE - 20 March 2024: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), (the “Company”), one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, held its Annual General Assembly Meeting at the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates hotel in Dubai, to consider and approve key resolutions.

The shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, a recommendation by the Board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of AED 300 million (4 fils per share) for the second half of 2023, bringing the total amount of dividend distributions for the fiscal year 2023 to AED 600 million, and various policies of the Company in relation to (i) the remuneration of the Board of Directors and senior Executive management of the Company; (ii) the Company’s Dividends Policy; and (iii) the corporate social responsibility of the Company, allocating 2% of the Company’s annual net profits as a voluntary corporate social responsibility for the purpose of community services.

The approved cash dividend payment is in line with the dividend policy set out in the IPO prospectus, in which ALANSARI committed to paying a total dividend amount of AED 600 million per annum for the year 2023, as well as in accordance with the dividend policy approved by the company's shareholders at the Annual General Assembly.

Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: “The financial and operational performance delivered by Al Ansari Financial Services in 2023 demonstrates the strength of our business model. The Company is proud to report that its strategic growth initiatives and dedication to innovation have resulted in substantial achievements, delivering long-term value to our stakeholders. Al Ansari Financial Services has managed to maintain its stability thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team and the continued support of our stakeholders.”

Al Ansari Financial Services announced earlier a resilient performance for the year 2023 with a remarkable operating performance, as the company successfully delivered on most of its strategic pillars.





