BLOSSOM KOCHHAR AROMA MAGIC Launches their New HYDRA PRO+ ADVANCED SERUM MASK

Kolkata, 20th March 2024: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, a trailblazer in aromatherapy , launches their new Hydra PRO+ Advanced Serum Mask. This signature offering is a blend of potent ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Pro Vitamin B5, Rose Essential Oil, and Aloe Vera Gel, curated to revolutionize the salon and spa experience.



The Hydra PRO+ Serum is a game-changer in skincare, providing a quick and effective path to flawless skin. With a focus on deep hydration, it leaves the skin feeling and looking its best, simultaneously minimizing wrinkles and safeguarding against free radicals. This advanced serum also boasts the ability to soothe irritation and inflammation, fade blemishes, and rejuvenate the skin, all while preserving the natural barrier and maintaining optimal moisture levels.



As a testament to Blossom Kochhar's commitment to natural and nourishing skincare, the Hydra PRO+ Advanced Serum Mask Kit is formulated for all skin types, containing products for five Aroma Magic Pro Treatments. The kit includes Serum Activator Lotion (1.69 fl OZ / 50 ml x 01), Hydra PRO+ Serum (0.33 fl OZ / 10 ml x 10), and Candy Mask (10 pc). Additionally, the kit comes with a FREE Ampule cutter (1 pc), Bowl (1 pc), and Tong (1 pc), all thoughtfully packaged in a recyclable and biodegradable paper carton.







