Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sulfur fertilizer is an essential plant nutrient that all farmers/cultivators need for good crop production. It aids in the production of chlorophyll, which allows plants to produce starch, sugar, oil, vitamins, and other substances through photosynthesis. Sulfur is required for the growth and yield of healthy plant life. It is increasingly used in seed oil crops as an insecticide or sulfur dust. Sulfur is an important component of fertilizers because it accelerates plant metabolism. In plants, sulfur is required for the production of a variety of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, and enzymes.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Sulfur Deficit in Soil Drives the Global Market

Sulfur is an essential component for plants, and its presence in the soil can have a significant impact on plant health, yield, and growth. Sulfur fertilizers

increase protein synthesis in plants, resulting in improved plant health and increased fruit and vegetable yields. Over time, conventional farming practices have depleted the soil. Several essential minerals that promote plant growth are currently lacking in agricultural soil. As a result, more sulfur-containing fertilizers are being used. The sulfur fertilizer market is being driven by soil sulfur deficiency and rising demand for crops that require sulfur fertilizers.

Increasing Fertilizer Use Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increasing global population has a direct impact on food availability. Many countries are struggling to meet demand with limited supplies. Due to increased production from low-nutrient soils and limited sources, the fertilizer industry has bright prospects. Furthermore, fertilizers help to maintain soil nutrient levels and increase crop water retention efficiency, reducing plant water use. As a result, the sulfur fertilizer industry stands to benefit greatly from these advantages.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global sulfur fertilizers market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. There are several developing countries in the region. The regional market's expansion is largely due to many countries' reliance on agricultural exports. The agricultural market in the Asia-Pacific region is thriving, particularly in India. In addition, India is the world leader in the production of several agricultural commodities, such as spices, milk, cereals, and rice, all of which require fertilizer. The rising demand for sulfur fertilizers to feed the world's growing population is expected to drive market growth. The growing population and rising urban and rural incomes have increased crop protection sulfur fertilizer demand.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period. The continent's high population density exacerbates the necessity for food production in North America. Additionally, concerns about food security have increased the demand for greater field productivity, which has supported the market growth for sulfur fertilizers. However, the market is being constrained by the rise in demand for organic fertilizers. Another element impeding corporate growth is legislation governing sulfur emissions. Meanwhile, multipurpose fertilizers, such as those containing compound fertilizers rich in sulfur and offering numerous minerals, can benefit the sulfur fertilizer industry.

Key Highlights



The global sulfur fertilizers market was valued at USD

3.71 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global sulfur fertilizer market is bifurcated into ammonium sulfate, single superphosphate, sulfate of potash, ammonium nitrate-sulfate, and sulfate-containing compound fertilizers. The single superphosphate segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period.

Based on the type of agriculture, the global sulfur fertilizers market is bifurcated into controlled environment agriculture, conventional agriculture, and others. The controlled environment agriculture segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global sulfur fertilizers market is segmented into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others oilseeds and pulses segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global sulfur fertilizers market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the Sulfur Fertilizers Market are

Nutrien, Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Achema, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Kugler Company, Sulfur Mills Limited,

and Israel Chemicals Limited.

Market News



In January 2023, Unigel partnered with Elessent Clean Technologies for MECS® Sulfuric Acid Plant.

In September 2020, Nutrien unveiled a new granular sulfur product. Nutrien's SmartNutrition MAP+MST is a granular 9-43-0-16S formulation containing elemental sulfur to deliver sulfur to the crop throughout the growing season.



Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

By Type



Ammonium Sulphate

Single Superphosphate

Sulfate of Potash

Ammonium Nitrate- Sulfate

Sulfate Containing Compound Fertilizers



By Type of agriculture



Controlled Environment Agriculture

Conventional Agriculture

Others



By Applications



Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



