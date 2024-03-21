EU Agrees On Extending Trade Liberalisation Measures For Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After intense discussions, the ambassadors of the European Union
(EU) member countries and the European Parliament agreed on the
application of quotas for agricultural products imported from
Ukraine.
According to Azernews, an agreement has been reached on the
introduction of quotas for eggs, poultry, oats, corn and puppies.
However, no limit was applied to grain and barley.
It was decided to determine the new quota in the next 21 days.
The date of entry into force of the decision is set for June 1. The
customs duty will be applied to the agricultural products that will
be imported in excess of the quota.
It should be noted that the main demand of the farmers who have
held mass actions in Europe in recent months is the cancellation of
concessions for agricultural products of Ukraine.
