Missile Fragments Hit Kindergarten, Residential Building And Parking Lot In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of March 21, Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Missile fragments fell on a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Cars were set on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Missile fragments fell on the territory of an enterprise in the Podilskyi district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris also fell on a residential building.

An apartment in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district has caught fire. Missile fragments fell on the territory of another enterprise in the Podilskyi district.

A fire was reported at a transformer substation and in a two-storey non-residential building in the Podilskyi district as a result of falling missile debris.

"The roof of a residential building has caught fire in the Podilskyi district," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the blast wave smashed windows in two nine-storey buildings, but there is no fire.

So far, four people have been reported injured. "Three in the Shevchenkivskyi district, one woman in the Sviatoshynskyi district. All of them were treated by medics at the scene," Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.