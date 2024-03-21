Missile Attack On Kyiv: At Least Eight People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least eight people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv city in the early hours of Mach 21.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"There are already eight injured following an enemy attack. No hospitalizations so far. Medics provided aid to them on the spot," the mayor said.

Missile fragments hit kindergarten, residential building and parking lot in

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of March 21, Kyiv came under the Russian missile attack.

Missile fragments fell on a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Cars were set on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Missile fragments fell on the territory of an enterprise in the Podilskyi district.

A fire was reported at a transformer substation and in a two-storey non-residential building in the Podilskyi district as a result of falling missile debris.