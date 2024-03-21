Huma Qureshi Showcases What Her 'Cheeky Mornings Be Like'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi gave a glimpse of her "cheeky morning", which was "wrapped in sunshine".

Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot in Indian wear.

The actress is seen flaunting her flawless skin in the closeup pictures, while in others she is seen striking a pose in a yellow hued and embellished anarkali.

Huma took to her Instagram stories, where she tagged the pictures as“Cheeky mornings be like".

The actress captioned the images:“Wrapped in sunshine.”

Huma's latest offering is 'Maharani' Season 3.

The political series, which is created by Subhash Kapoor, is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s.

The show also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

The actress will be seen playing a female auto-rickshaw driver in an upcoming yet-untitled film directed by Vipul Mehta.