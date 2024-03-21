Drake Bell Takes To Tik-Tok, Defends Nickelodeon Co-Star Josh Peck Over Sex Abuse Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Former child star Drake Bell, who featured in Nickelodeon's 'The Amanda Show' and 'Drake & Josh', has informed that his co-star Josh Peck reached out to him in private about the abuse allegations he made in the documentary series 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'.

Peck featured in the sitcom 'Drake & Josh' alongside Bell, who in the docuseries claimed he was sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck in the early 2000s.

Peck posted a social media video littered with comments demanding he speak out about his co-stars' allegations, as TMZ reported, reports variety.

“I just want to clear something up. I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's TikToks and some of his posts,” Bell said in a video posted to TikTok.

“I just want to let you guys know that this is really... processing this and going through this is a really emotional time, and a lot of it is very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.”

The actor continued:“But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it's been very sensitive."

"But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So (I) just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”