Ukraine May Receive Next Tranche Of EUR 1.5B Under Ukraine Facility This April

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In case of the successful implementation of reforms and positive assessment by the European Commission, Ukraine may receive the next tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in bridge financing as soon as this April.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the ministry, in the context of bridge financing, Ukraine has five reforms on its agenda in such areas as public finance management, anti-corruption efforts, business environment development, etc.

“For two years in a row, the active work of the Government of Ukraine and European partners has been contributing to the country's financial stability amid the full-scale war. I am grateful to the EU partners for their leadership in supporting Ukraine and for the crucial decision to allocate the first tranche under the Instrument. The funds raised will help to finance the priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget timely and in full,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko noted.

A reminder that Ukraine received EUR 4.5 billion as part of transitional financing envisaged by the Ukraine Facility.

In February 2024, the European Parliament approved the creation of the Ukraine Facility worth EUR 50 billion in the EU budget for 2024-2027.

The Ukraine Facility includes three main components: EUR 38.27 billion in direct budget support; EUR 6.97 billion as a special investment instrument to cover risks in priority sectors; and EUR 4.76 billion in technical support for reforms and interest coverage on loans, including those obtained previously.

Photo: Shutterstock