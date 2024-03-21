Oil Prices Contracted After Reaching 4-Month Highs Due To Demand Concerns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices continued their downward trend on Wednesday due to
market caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on
interest rates, a strong US dollar and investor profit-taking, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $87.03 per barrel
at 10.46 a.m. local time (0746 GMT), a 0.40% decrease from the
closing price of $87.38 per barrel in the previous trading
session.
The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $82.44
per barrel at the same time, a 0.35% fall from the previous session
that closed at $82.73 per barrel.
Oil prices decreased in early trade on Wednesday due to
uncertainty over the US Fed's upcoming monetary decision that will
be announced later in the day.
Although it is predicted that the Fed will maintain the policy
rate, the path that the markets take is anticipated to be
influenced by indicators from the policy text and a statement from
Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
According to analysts, the latest macroeconomic data is likely
to fuel inflationary concerns. Therefore, clues about how the Fed
assesses these statistics will be crucial for determining the
course of action to be taken in the near future.
With the Fed expected to maintain the policy rate for now, oil
prices are set to be suppressed as high interest rates boost the
value of the US dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
On Wednesday, the US dollar index increased by 0.56% to 103.54,
deterring more expensive oil trade and curtailing price rises on
the back of profit-taking from higher prices at the beginning of
the week.
Further price reductions could be restricted if US Energy
Information Administration data later on Wednesday shows a stock
drawdown below estimates.
The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday announced an
estimated decrease of 1.5 million barrels in US crude oil
inventories, against the market prediction of a build of 77,000
barrels.
