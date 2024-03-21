2019 'Aerobridge' Project Connecting SMHS With SHH Hospital Stalled

Despite the sanctioning of an“Aerobridge” project in 2019 aimed at facilitating seamless transfer between the two healthcare facilities, no tangible progress has been made, exacerbating the plight of those in need of specialized medical care.

Several attendants and patients told

Kashmir Observer

that they had to shift their patients on stretcher or wheel chair through a highly congested traffic road between SSH and SMHS hospital.

“There is no seamless movement between the two hospitals, although sometimes there are ambulances available, but that does not happen to be always,” said an attendant

The proposed Aerobridge project, conceived to enhance the quality of healthcare services and expedite patient transfers, remains mired in inertia. Despite substantial allocations to the health department in the region's budget for the year 2023-24, the long-standing issue persists, underscoring the disconnect between policy intentions and on-ground realities.

However,

in response to a question over the absence of overhead bridge

during a recent event, Secretary health for Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah cited the technical issue as an impediment, but said they along with the team of concerned engineers are trying to find a solution.

“There is high tension wire crossing through the area which is posing a technical issue.

Around a month back, all the concerned including a team of engineers and me have taken a review to find out an engineering solution for smooth facilitation of patients from one hospital to another,” he told Kashmir Observer.

He said that as of now they have kept the availability of ambulances for the mobilization of patients from one hospital to another and that strict instructions to both the Medical

Superintendents of SMHS and SSH have been issued.

“We are seized of it, we will make sure whatever best is possible we will do to see to that,” he assured.

Notably, patients and their attendants lament the adverse impact of the absence of a safe crossing on their health and well-being. Shabir Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, highlighted the heightened stress and anxiety faced by patients navigating heavy traffic.

“Individuals with limited mobility, including the elderly, disabled, and those on stretchers, bear the brunt of the lack of infrastructure, facing significant challenges while traversing between the hospitals. The absence of an overhead bridge not only compromises patient safety but also undermines their dignity and overall quality of life,” he said.

Despite persistent challenges and delays, stakeholders remain steadfast in their commitment to realizing the dream of a seamless connection between SSH and SMHS hospitals. A top administrative officer and a doctor as well at SSH, stressed upon the urgent need for the facility and reiterated efforts to escalate the matter to administrative authorities.

It is pertinent to note that the SSH, renowned for its specialized healthcare services across various departments, serves as a lifeline for patients requiring advanced medical interventions. However, the arduous journey across congested roads poses a formidable barrier to accessing timely medical care, necessitating urgent intervention.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now