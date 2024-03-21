Pet Hospital Election Promise From José Raúl Mulino

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The
presidential candidate
for the
alliance
of parties
Realizing Goals and Alliance,
José Raúl Mulino,
toured the community of
Betania
in the Capital district this Wednesday, ensuring that the
pet hospital
will be a
reality in
his government.
Mulino stated that this
work will allow
many Panamanians
to give the veterinary care that their
pets
deserve, while pointing out that the problems of
garbage collection
and
drinking water
in this community will be
addressed
with good management in his government.
In addition, he reiterated that many job opportunities will be created.
José Raúl Mulino, who along with his wife,
Maricel de Mulino, also accompanied the candidate for mayor of the capital city, Sergio“Chello” Gálvez,
to inaugurate his campaign center in Betania, explained that the
pet hospital
is a
social proposal
that was born from
the Martinelli-Mulino formula
with the aim of facilitating veterinary care for pets in thousands of homes, since currently private care is very expensive and, many times, out of reach of many people.
He stressed that the
pet hospital
is a work that
will benefit
homes from all
walks of life
or every home that has one or more pets.
Mulino also clarified that this
hospital will not only
treat
dogs and cats,
but all animals considered pets.
The candidate pointed out that the
pet hospital
will allow
veterinary students
from the
University of Panama to
do their
professional practice
in these facilities.
During the tour of the
Betania
community,
Mulino and“Chello” Gálvez
were accompanied by
candidates and supporters
of the RM and Alianza parties.
