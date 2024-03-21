Pet Hospital Election Promise From José Raúl Mulino

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The

presidential candidate

for the

alliance

of parties

Realizing Goals and Alliance,

José Raúl Mulino,

toured the community of

Betania

in the Capital district this Wednesday, ensuring that the

pet hospital

will be a

reality in

his government.

Mulino stated that this

work will allow

many Panamanians

to give the veterinary care that their

pets

deserve, while pointing out that the problems of

garbage collection

and

drinking water

in this community will be

addressed

with good management in his government.

In addition, he reiterated that many job opportunities will be created.

José Raúl Mulino, who along with his wife,

Maricel de Mulino, also accompanied the candidate for mayor of the capital city, Sergio“Chello” Gálvez,

to inaugurate his campaign center in Betania, explained that the

pet hospital

is a

social proposal

that was born from

the Martinelli-Mulino formula

with the aim of facilitating veterinary care for pets in thousands of homes, since currently private care is very expensive and, many times, out of reach of many people.

He stressed that the

pet hospital

is a work that

will benefit

homes from all

walks of life

or every home that has one or more pets.

Mulino also clarified that this

hospital will not only

treat

dogs and cats,

but all animals considered pets.

The candidate pointed out that the

pet hospital

will allow

veterinary students

from the

University of Panama to

do their

professional practice

in these facilities.

During the tour of the

Betania

community,

Mulino and“Chello” Gálvez

were accompanied by

candidates and supporters

of the RM and Alianza parties.

