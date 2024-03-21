Kevin Bacon’S Memories Of Filming 'Friday The 13Th': A Very Small Bathing Suit

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Actor Kevin Bacon went down memory lane as he recalled his beginnings in the industry with the iconic slasher film 'Friday the 13th'.

"There was no way I was surviving,” the actor quipped, when asked about getting attacked by the character Jason on his podcast.

Among the memorable deaths in the 1980 'Friday the 13th' instalment, Bacon's character Jack is stabbed in the throat with an arrow through a mattress while he lies atop it, reports people.

“I wasn't gonna stick around in that movie for very long,” Bacon said, considering the vices his teenage camp counselor character indulged in“the combination of the speedo and the marijuana and the sex,” he quipped.

“There was such a trope in horror movies that continued forever, and that was that if you had sex or did drugs, you were definitely gonna die.”

Over 40 years later, the swimming trunk holds a special place in some memories.

Answering a question about a scene where Jack dives headfirst into the camp's lake,“when everyone else jumped in... I'm not a diver by any stretch of the imagination.”

Anyone rewatching the film now“could see a very small bathing suit and a very bad dive,” said Bacon.

“I remember a few years ago there was a meme of how bad my dive was... absolutely terrible.”

Bacon also talked about him and his co-stars Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Jeannine Taylor, Laurie Bartram and Mark Nelson that they had only one chance to capture their group jump into the water.

“I could have done better,” he said.

“But I think the whole thing was that our hair was supposed to be dry, so we had to do it in one take.”

As for the infamously iconic skimpy swimming trunk, which left little to the imagination, Bacon said:“We always had tiny little bathing suits. That was just what bathing suits were!”