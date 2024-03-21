Decibio Forecasts The Spatial Biology Market, Growing At 21% P.A. To Reach $2.27B In 2029 – Market Report By Decibio Consulting LLC

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biomarkers –DeciBio Consulting LLC's latest market report,“ Spatial Biology Market Report, Second Edition: 2024-2029, ” states that the global spatial biology market is predicted to reach $2 by 2029.

The second edition of DeciBio's spatial biology market report takes a comprehensive look at the global spatial biology products and services market landscape, summarizing both present and future (2024-2029) use. Informed by a combination of primary research, secondary research, and proprietary DeciBio databases and tools, this report provides a quantitative and qualitative assessment of key segments (e.g., by customer type, products and services, technology type, plex level, application, therapeutic area, competitor, and geography). In addition, this report details market drivers (e.g., increased access and familiarity), moderators (e.g., high costs of instruments and reagents), trends (e.g., acceleration in the adoption of spatial transcriptomics), and profiles of top players in the space. Spatial Biology is defined as the analysis of a target analyte(s) in tissue in a spatial context (i.e., the expression of the marker in the context of its location within the tissue and / or other markers) and is driven primarily by multiplex analysis of biomarkers. Academia has been the largest customer segment of spatial biology analysis to date. However, its use in biopharma translational research and clinical trials is increasing, as preliminary studies yield promising results and both the technologies and analytical pipelines become more accessible and validated. Continued advancements in scalability, standardization, and clinical utility are expected to drive growth across all stages of R&D.

Report Details Research Methods

Secondary research: analysis of quarterly and annual reports, earnings call transcripts, congress abstracts, company websites

Primary research: interviews with 26 spatial biology stakeholders across the U.S., EU, APAC, and ROW in small – large-sized biopharma, CROs, and academia; stakeholder survey with 64 users of spatial technology Proprietary Databases / Analysis: use of internal databases and tools (e.g., BioTrack, Dexter expert network) 2028 Market Size $2.27 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 21% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Market / Forecast Currency USD Report Coverage Market size, segmentation, and forecast; key market players and trends; assays and technologies; market drivers and moderators; competitive analysis Segments Covered

Customer (large biopharma, small-mid biopharma, academia, CRO)

Products / services (instruments, reagents, services, image analysis services)

Technology (proteomics – mIF, proteomics – mIHC, spatial transcriptomics, other)

Plex level (2-3 plex, 4-8 plex, 9-20 plex, 20+ plex)

Analyte (protein, RNA, other)

Application (basic / discovery research, translational / clinical research, routine clinical diagnostic)

Therapeutic Area (oncology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, cardiology, other)

Competitor Geography (U.S., Europe, APAC, rest of the world)

Learn more about DeciBio's Spatial Biology Market Report, Second Edition: 2024-2029:

Companies Profiled in the Report:



10x Genomics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Akoya Biosciences

Leica Microsystems

Lunaphore

Nanostring

Neogenomics

Standard Biotools

Ultivue Vizgen

Spatial Biology – Market Analysis:

Market Drivers

The spatial biology market is advancing rapidly, as excitement around the insights that can be derived from spatial readouts drives greater adoption across all customer segments. New instruments have increasingly higher plex and resolution capabilities, unlocking deeper insights and driving interest in the use of more sophisticated platforms. Improvements in the spatial workflow – most notably, a greater incorporation of automation – will be critical in the coming years as customers look to scale up their experiments and improve reproducibility. Similarly, the use of AI will have a significant impact on the data analysis portion of the workflow, enabling more advanced analysis capabilities within and across datasets.

Market Moderators

Though the market is poised for rapid growth, barriers persist that may moderate how quickly the market grows. One of the greatest barriers faced today is the high instrument and reagent costs, which limit the use of spatial analyses, particularly in high-volume studies. Reproducibility is another challenge the field faces. Spatial experiments have a lengthy and complicated workflow making it difficult to reproduce results across users, instruments, and assays. In addition, data showing clear clinical utility will be required in the coming years to justify expanded use of spatial technology. Lastly, access to quality tissue samples can be a limiting factor, as sample handling and storage can significantly influence tissue quality and some diseases lack routine biopsies.

About DeciBio:

DeciBio Consulting ( ) is the leading strategy consulting, market intelligence, and SaaS firm dedicated to accelerating innovation in precision medicine.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, DeciBio serves a global base of clients and customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 healthcare corporations. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, voice-of-customer feedback, technology assessment, and commercial due diligence.

Contacts

Rebecca Burnham



...

310.451.4510

The post DeciBio Forecasts the Spatial Biology Market, Growing at 21% p.a. to Reach $2 in 2029 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting LLC appeared first on Caribbean News Global .