Newman’S Own Foundation Announces Inaugural Food Justice For Kids Prize

Distinguished Advisory Council Convened to Reach, Review, and Support Nonprofits, Indigenous Tribes, and Public Schools Supporting Food Justice for Children

Newman's Own Foundation, the private foundation created by legendary actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist Paul Newman to carry on his legacy of giving away 100% of all the profits and royalties it receives from the sale of Newman's Own food and beverages, announced today the inaugural Food Justice for Kids Prize . The Food Justice for Kids Prize will provide up to $1 million in funding to be shared among ten organizations (over two years). The call for grant applications is now open for eligible nonprofits (501c3 public charities), public schools, and tribes leading food justice programs.









“We are thrilled to launch Newman's Own Foundation's first-ever Food Justice for Kids Prize, representing a significant leap forward in our longstanding commitment to Indigenous Food Justice and Nutritious School Food and Education for children,” says Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation.“This prize initiative aims to provide greater visibility and up to $1 million in catalytic grant funding to advance the missions, strategies, and community organizations at the forefront of food justice advocacy and systems change.”

In the United States, more than 1 in 6 childre (13.4 million people) live in households without access to nutritious food or knowing where their next meal will come from. Native and tribal communities face higher rates of food insecurity, as 1 in 5 Native Americans are food insecure . Newman's Own Foundation envisions a country where all children have access to nutritious, culturally relevant foods and the ability to learn about healthy foods and sustainable food systems. The Food Justice for Kids Prize will catalyze funding and visibility for up to ten organizations dedicated to innovation and impact across two priority program areas: Indigenous Food Justice and Nutrition Education and School Food.

Eligible nonprofit organizations, public schools and districts, and federally recognized tribes are encouraged to find more information and apply online by Tuesday , June 11, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET . Newman's Own Foundation and JustFund, a grant application platform created by funders and organizers of color to remove barriers in philanthropy, partnered to streamline this application for social change organizations.

Newman's Own Foundation convened an Advisory Council as advisors and reviewers for the prize. The Council is comprised of esteemed food justice advocates and distinguished leaders carefully selected for their deep expertise, experience, and commitment to helping children have equitable access to nutritious food and the related education resources to thrive. This year's Advisory Council members include:



Isis M. Bous, Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation

Tia Breakley, Blue Meridian Partners

Joe Claunch, PhD, Puyallup Tribe, Strength-Based Consulting

Se-ah-dom Edmo, Seeding Justice

Emmy Ganos, PhD, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Amber Garrison, Origins

Janie Simms Hipp, JD LLM, Native Agriculture Financial Services

Dr. Angela Jackson, Future Forward Strategies, LLC

Alexis Llamas, 11th Hour Project, a program of the Schmidt Family Foundation

Sandy Martini, Native American Agriculture Fund

Matthew Minor, Elevate Prize Foundation

Mark Newberg, Stockbridge Advisors, LLC

Angela Odoms-Young, Cornell University

Nishant Roy, Chobani

Chris Scott, Chef, Restaurateur and Author

Patrick Simpson, MPH, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Nate Wong, The Bridgespan Group

The Advisory Council, along with other external reviewers and staff, will review applications to select finalists, to be announced in late July. Finalists will participate in a virtual pitch event on September 10, and winners will be announced after deliberations. Ultimately, up to 10 organizations (5 for each program area) will receive up to $50,000 grants each in 2024, with the opportunity for additional funding of up to $50,000 in 2025. All finalists also have the chance to receive the Newman's Own Foundation Community Choice Award for an additional $10,000 in funding. Public voting for this award will open via the Newman's Own Community Fund once the finalists have been announced in late July. All organizations receiving grants will join an interactive learning cohort facilitated by Newman's Own Foundation for networking and sharing best practices.

Eligibility

The following types of organizations are eligible to apply:



501c3 Public Charities

Federally recognized tribes

Indian tribal governments (IRS, section 7871)

U.S. Public Schools and School Districts

U.S. governmental entities or affiliated organizations that are eligible to receive 501(c)(3) funding Organizations applying via a 501c3 Public Charity Fiscal Sponsor

Eligible organizations are invited to apply to one of the priority program areas: Indigenous Food Justice or Nutrition Education and School Food. Eligible programs must serve and/or benefit children ages 18 and under.

Timeline



Application Period Opens: March 20, 2024

Application Deadline: June 11, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Finalists Announced: End of July 2024 Finalist Pitch Event, Final Deliberations, and Winners Announced: September 10, 2024 (virtual and open to the public)

For more details, FAQs, and rules, please visit ( ).

About Newman's Own Foundation:

Newman's Own Foundation is a private grantmaking foundation whose mission is to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity. The Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all the money that it receives-100% of the profits and royalties-from the sale of Newman's Own products in service of its mission. Through the efforts of Paul Newman and Newman's Own, over $600 million has been given to social impact organizations since 1982. Today, Newman's Own Foundation grantee partners promote nutritious food in schools, advocate for Indigenous food justice, and create joyful experiences for children living with serious illnesses.

