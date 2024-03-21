PERQ Expands Into PPC Advertising For Multifamily Industry With Strategic Acquisition

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PERQ, a leader in digital marketing solutions for the multifamily industry, announced its strategic move into the PPC advertising space with the acquisition of key assets from a prominent industry player specializing in multifamily marketing. As part of this acquisition, Caleb Bartlett, founder of LeadStart Marketing, has joined PERQ as the Senior Director of PMC Advertising, bringing over 15 years of unparalleled experience in multifamily PPC and digital marketing.





Bartlett is a seasoned digital advertising professional known for his expertise in driving successful marketing campaigns and generating high-quality leads in the multifamily sector. Prior to joining PERQ, he founded a successful marketing agency where he managed marketing efforts for over 12,000 units with an annual PPC spend exceeding $5 million. With a proven track record in creating effective sales funnels and leading high-performing marketing teams, Bartlett is a leader in the multifamily industry.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at PERQ and lead the advertising vertical for the company,” said Bartless.“I am confident that our expanded capabilities in PPC advertising will bring significant value to our customers, enabling them to attract more residents to their communities.”

PERQ CEO, Scott Hill, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition and what it means for PERQ, stating,“PPC advertising and Caleb's deep understanding of the multifamily market is a natural complement to PERQ's existing capabilities. We already have tools to make your website a lease magnet, getting more free leads and leases from website visitors, and this expansion will allow us to continue to decrease our customers' cost per lead and cost per lease.”

About PERQ

PERQ is a multifamily technology platform that helps PMCs achieve high occupancy with less work and cost. It combines cutting edge AI tools to help PMCs become a powerful lease magnet. With AI tools for PPC and social advertising, lead capture, cross-channel conversational AI, nurture automation and personalization, PERQ orchestrates more than 4 million remarkable experiences to marketing leads from every lead source each year. Today, over 150 PMCs use PERQ to attract, engage, and sign more lease prospects.

