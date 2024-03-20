Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Practice Of Political Parties Promising Freebies Be Banned? SC Hearing Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, the Supreme Court on 21 March will be hearing a PIL against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections. The plea said there should be a total ban on populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution, and the Election Commission should take suitable deterrent measures seven-phase Lok Sabha polls 2024 will begin on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress finalises names of 12 candidates for Maharashtra, 3rd list soonAccording to the plea, populist tactics intended to win voters' undue political favour should be completely outlawed because they are unconstitutional, and the Election Commission should take appropriate preventive action, as reported by news agency ANI of the pleas filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay also sought direction to Election Commission of India to seize election symbols and deregister political parties who promise to give out illogical giveaways using public funds Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspicious bank transactions, digital payments under scanner to curb freebiesThe plea had claimed that political parties arbitrarily promises irrational freebies for wrongful gain and to lure voters in their favour is analogous to bribery and undue influences also claimed that promise or distribution of irrational freebies from public funds before elections could unduly influence the voters, shake the roots of a free and fair election, and disturb the level playing field, besides vitiating the purity of the election process.\"This unethical practice is just like giving bribes to the electorate at the cost of the exchequer to stay in power and must be avoided to preserve democratic principles and practices,\" the plea said, the top court had said that the issue of freebies promised by the political parties during election campaigns requires extensive debate, and had referred the case to a three-judges bench.(With inputs from ANI)



