Eminent Doctor Duped Of Rs 2 Cr By Cyber Thugs In Lucknow

Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) An eminent doctor of the state capital has filed a complaint with the cyber cell after fraudsters duped him of over Rs 2 crore.

The doctor said in his complaint,“I became a member after watching advertisements of a wealth management firm. They asked me to deposit money and later showed profits on their website time and again. As the account was showing profit, they asked me to deposit more but when this amount reached Rs 2.27 crore and I asked for withdrawal, they asked for another deposit as commission.”

“When they insisted on a commission, I asked them to deduct from my profit, but they refused. Sensing a fraud I filed a complaint,” said the doctor.

He filed a complaint with the Delhi cyber cell in New Delhi. The doctor (name withheld on request) is a Padma Shri awardee.

More details are awaited.