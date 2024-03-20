Drew Barrymore Shares How She Overcame The 'Shame' Of Divorce

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore does not shy away from talking about her past and personal life anymore.

Barrymore was first married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995. She then got married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

In 2012, she married Will Kopelman and two welcomed two daughters together before divorcing in 2016.

Divorce became a topic of conversation after discussing Jennifer Lopez's 'Can't Get Enough' music video, in which she "pokes fun at being a four-time bride," reports people.

"I had so much shame around divorce and, for some reason, something happened, and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way.' And it just lifted from me," said Barrymore about her own experience with divorce.

She added that she views divorce as a way to save "the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time."

The actress said: "And when you're truly in a situation that isn't functioning the way that, optimally, it hopes and wishes to be, we accept that, and we improve our quality of life by moving forward. Divorce now, to me, I don't have shame around it. I'm totally liberated.”

Barrymore talked about how she felt with guest Marie Osmond, who discussed her own experience with divorce on the 'Never Been Kissed' actress' show.

Barrymore heaped praise on Lopez's music video.

"Jlo, I love you. I really appreciate, again, (for) you bringing empowerment to where most people go to shame. We've all been in it. So go Jlo."