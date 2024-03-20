(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Avantor Wins Five Prestigious Awards at Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024 Recognition reinforces Avantor's commitment to innovation and leadership for biopharma advancement



SINGAPORE, Mar 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences advanced technologies industries, has secured five prestigious awards at the esteemed Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2024. The ABEA event, held in conjunction with the 11th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2024, 8th BioLogistics World Asia 2024, and 2nd Annual Clinical Trials Festival Asia 2024, underscores Avantor's exceptional achievements in bioprocessing, logistics, and supply chain management, as well as its leadership in the biopharma sector.

Avantor sweeps 5 Biopharma Award at the Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024 in Singapore.

(Right) Narayana Rao, Vice President and General Manager, Bioscience Production, Asia Middle-East Africa (AMEA), Avantor receiving the Bioprocessing Leadership Award

Avantor is honored with five ABEA awards, including three excellence recognitions and two individual accolades:



Overall Downstream Bioprocessing Supplier Award

Best Aseptic Fill-Finish and Packaging Supplier Award for Formulation Development

Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award for Single-use Systems

Bioprocessing Leadership Award presented to Narayana Rao, Vice President and General Manager, Bioscience Production, Asia Middle-East Africa (AMEA), Avantor Supply Chain Management Lifetime Achievement Award conferred upon Yee Seng Ng, Vice President, Operations, Asia Middle-East Africa (AMEA), Avantor

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Rao said,“We are honored to receive these awards, which represent our steadfast commitment to providing indispensable support to the biopharma industry across the AMEA region. I am proud of Avantor's commitment to advancing manufacturing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and quality while supporting our customers at every stage of their innovation lifecycle, from discovery to commercialization. I also would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Avantor for supporting the growth and development of our team.”

“These awards are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our Avantor team,” remarked Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President of AMEA, Avantor.“At Avantor, we understand the critical importance of resilient and adaptable supply chains to enabling progress across the biopharma sector and we are committed to empowering our customers to optimize their bioprocessing operations.”

As a trusted global partner to the biopharma industry, Avantor supports customers across the AMEA region in navigating operational challenges such as productivity constraints providing unwavering support and driving innovation to accelerate life-changing innovation.

Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) recognizes exceptional Asian bioprocessing, biologistic, clinical trials and aseptic fill and finish experts, organizations and technologies. It celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations in the bioprocessing industry across the Asia Pacific region. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, and winners are selected based on their contributions to the advancement of the bioprocessing industry.

About Avantor®

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries. From discovery to delivery, we work side-by-side with scientists around the world to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology at scale. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries.

For more information, visit avantorsciences , newsroom and find us on LinkedIn , X(Twitter) and Facebook .

