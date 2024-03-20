Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’S Move Still A Mystery

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the fervour surrounding the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing intriguing twists and turns, especially concerning former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. With his ticket lost from the BJP and his future uncertain, Gowda's next move remains shrouded in mystery, leaving political circles abuzz with speculation.

Sadananda Gowda, the sitting MP from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, has been vocal about his desire to either contest from his current constituency or secure a significant position, such as the post of Governor. However, despite scheduling press conferences for the past two days to unveil his decision, he has continuously postponed the announcement, adding to the suspense surrounding his intentions.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

Despite the uncertainty, attempts have been made to lure Gowda to the Congress party, although the move seems to lack conviction on both sides. It's rumoured that leaders within the Sangh Parivar are also actively engaging with Gowda.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP, former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda says Congress offered him ticket

Against the backdrop of these developments, there's speculation that Gowda may consider contesting from the Chikkaballapur constituency if denied a ticket in Bengaluru North. However, this path is fraught with challenges as there is stiff competition, particularly between former minister Dr K. Sudhakar and the son of incumbent MLA SR Vishwanath, Alok. The prevailing sentiment suggests that Sudhakar might ultimately secure the ticket.

Behind the scenes, influential BJP leaders from the Okkaliga community in Bengaluru are believed to be directing Gowda's plots. It's reported that their motivation stems from concerns over the candidacy of Shobha Karandlaje for the Bengaluru North constituency, fearing it might jeopardize their leadership in the region.