Agricultural Imports Drop By 10.4%, Exports Increase By 16% In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's reliance on its agricultural outputs has increased despite climate challenges and limited irrigation resources, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture Muhammad Hiari said on Wednesday, citing data from the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Hiari highlighted a significant decrease in agricultural imports, dropping from JD4.16 billion in 2022 to JD3.7 billion in 2023, marking a "substantial" 10.4 per cent decline, adding that these imports constitute some 20.5 per cent of the Kingdom's total imports.

He also said that despite the regional challenges that have impacted Jordanian exports, the agricultural sector has shown resilience by augmenting the value of its exports from JD968.7 million in 2022 to JD1.126 billion in 2023, marking an "impressive" 16 per cent raise, according to DoS figures. The data also showed that agricultural exports now contribute to 13.6 per cent of the Kingdom's total export revenue.

Hiari attributed these positive outcomes to the "successful" execution of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture 2022-2025, which aims to boost the agricultural sector, elevate agricultural exports, generate employment opportunities, and enhance the living conditions of small-scale farmers.

The comprehensive plan covers various aspects, aligning efforts to organise and strengthen the agricultural sector. It also addresses challenges by prioritising export-oriented crops for foreign markets and planting crops crucial for enhancing self-sufficiency, thereby reducing the dependence on imports.