Palestinian Military Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A military delegation representing various Palestinian military institutions on Wednesday visited the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/2.



During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the hospital's clinic operations, available medical specialities and recent additions to its services.



They also got a first-hand look at the medical, therapeutic and humanitarian assistance provided by the Jordanian Field Hospital to the people of Nablus.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to Jordan's leadership for its continued support and unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause in the international arena, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



They also commended the hospital's management and staff for their efforts in assisting patients and alleviating their pain and suffering.