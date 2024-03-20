Kingdom's Major Dams At 48.7% Capacity Following Recent Rain Water Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Water and Irrigation Ministry announced on Wednesday that the recent rainfall has brought the Kingdom's annual precipitation to 74 per cent of the country's average of 8.1 billion cubic metres, compared with 90 per cent recorded on the same date last year.

In the last 24 hours, the dams have received approximately two million cubic metres of water raising their total storage to 140.5 million cubic metres, which is 48.7 per cent of their maximum capacity of 288.128 million cubic metres, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Among the regions experiencing significant precipitation, Madaba recorded the highest amount of rainfall within 24 hours, measuring up to 27 millimetres.