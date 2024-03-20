Prince Mired Visits Disabled Soldiers In Amman, Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HH Prince Mired, the president of the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers, visited on Wednesday a number of military personnel in the governorates of Amman and Zarqa, as part of the blessed month of Ramadan campaign carried out annually by the Commission in cooperation with various supporting entities.

Prince Mired checked during the visit on the health and living conditions of the injured military personnel, listened to their suggestions and demands regarding the services provided by the commission, praising the sacrifices made by these brave individuals in the service of the nation and the preservation of its security and stability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The commission conducts a series of periodic visits as part of its keenness to maintain constant communication with the injured military personnel in various governorates, to identify their needs, and monitor their conditions.

For their part, the injured military personnel voiced their gratitude and appreciation to the commission, His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein for this generous gesture.