Asia Morning Bites

Global Macro and Markets

Later today, the US existing home sales report for February will be published, along with US and European PMI data. The Bank of England also meets. No change in Bank Rate is likely.

Korea : Early March exports (1-20 days) grew 11.2% YoY. By destination, exports to the US (18.2%), the EU (4.9%), Vietnam (16.6%), and China (7.5%) rose. By item, it was a bit more mixed, as we saw strong gains in chip exports (46.5%) and ship exports (370.8%), but declines in automobiles(-7.7%) and petroleum (-1.1%). We expect exports to remain positive on the back of a strong IT performance but we note that auto exports declined for a second month, warning that the strong momentum in car exports may be fading.

Japan : Exports rose by 7.8% YoY in February (vs 11.9% in January, 5.1% market consensus). The details show that the export improvement was broadly based in terms of destination and product. By destination, exports to the US (18.4%), the EU (14.6%) and China (2.5%) all rose. By item, motor vehicles (19.8%), electrical machinery (7.7%), semiconductor machinery (6.9%), and parts of computer (22.8%) rose notably. Looking at the volume data, exports declined -1.5% in volume terms, so the weak JPY boosted overall trade performance. Japan's flash PMI was also supportive. The manufacturing PMI stayed below 50 but rebounded to 48.2 from the previous month's 47.2. The service-sector PMI made a significant gain to 54.9 from 52.9. We believe that ongoing solid export growth will be the main growth engine this quarter and weak domestic demand will recover gradually, supporting our view that 1Q24 GDP will expand.

The trade data from Japan and Korea were encouraging. They confirm that global demand for IT/Chips remains strong, but give a more mixed signal on automobile exports. We still think IT exports will lead the overall export performance for the region but also flag a slowdown in auto exports as an early sign of a slowdown in final demand.